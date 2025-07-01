Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 39,499 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,499 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Curbline Properties worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,497,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $323,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $119,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $54,894,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,890,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 27.77, a current ratio of 27.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Insider Activity at Curbline Properties

In other Curbline Properties news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

