Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 35.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.5% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 51.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 725.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

