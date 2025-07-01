Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wabash National by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,468,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,059,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 99,360 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 930,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 49,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 69,514 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 646,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 143,899 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $446.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

