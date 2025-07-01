MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 63 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $412,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,412,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,527,000 after buying an additional 369,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,459,000 after buying an additional 303,966 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $536.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $537.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.