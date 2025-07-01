Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NOV were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NOV by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NOV by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,917 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in NOV by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,071,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

