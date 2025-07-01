Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 158,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $364,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shopify Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE SHOP opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

