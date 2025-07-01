Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 4,661 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:FMS opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.7871 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.