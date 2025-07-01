Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VIGI opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.