Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 268 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.82.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

