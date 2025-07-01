KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 163.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,399 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.35% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6,418.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 108,023 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,027,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.4%

FBIN stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $90.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

