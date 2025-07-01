KBC Group NV Buys 20,964 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 138.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Gartner by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gartner by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $403.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.05 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.89.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

