Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5%

LLY opened at $779.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $779.41 and its 200 day moving average is $800.01.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.