J.Safra Asset Management Corp Invests $41,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Vale Stock Down 0.4%

VALE opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

