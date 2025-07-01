SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.