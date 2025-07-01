Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,095 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 66,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 84,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.