Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTI stock opened at $303.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $497.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $304.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

