Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,442.26. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce stock opened at $272.85 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.23. The company has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

