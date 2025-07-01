Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after acquiring an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,573.30. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,895,776.40. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2%

CRM opened at $272.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

