Beaton Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

