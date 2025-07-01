Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

