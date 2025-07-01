Red Door Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

