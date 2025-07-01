Promising Defense Stocks Worth Watching – June 28th

GE Aerospace, Howmet Aerospace, Boeing, Rocket Lab, Carpenter Technology, Citigroup, and BigBear.ai are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or provide services and technology for military and national security purposes. Their performance is closely tied to government defense budgets, geopolitical developments, and large, long-term defense contracts. Investors often view them as relatively stable and dividend-oriented, given their steady revenue streams from government commitments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,986,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

NYSE HWM traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,826,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $11.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.56. 14,787,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457,877. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.88.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of Rocket Lab stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 75,626,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,892,420. Rocket Lab has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

NYSE CRS traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.57. 8,624,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,861. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $103.37 and a 1-year high of $279.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. 21,831,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,633. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,721,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,962,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.29.

