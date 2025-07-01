Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Receives $127.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.3%

EHC opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87. Encompass Health has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.