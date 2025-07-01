Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

