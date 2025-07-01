SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

