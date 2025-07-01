Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $238.70 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.