Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 46 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $175,257,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $801.39 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $738.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.