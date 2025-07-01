Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a market cap of $308.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.