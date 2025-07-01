Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $1,668,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,843. The trade was a 45.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,233.60. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $90.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.30%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

