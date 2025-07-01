Kendall Capital Management Sells 326 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $508.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

