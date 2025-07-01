Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

