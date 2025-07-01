TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.43. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

