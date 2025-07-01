RBA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

