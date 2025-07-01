Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,787,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,678,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 246,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 5.1% during the first quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,267,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 60,968 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $559.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

