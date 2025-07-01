Spinnaker Trust Purchases New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMAR. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 113,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $241,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $327,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

