Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESML. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

ESML opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

