Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,397,000 after acquiring an additional 169,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

