Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,326 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

