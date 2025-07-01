Spinnaker Trust Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

IBDV opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

