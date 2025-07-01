Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 420 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 210.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,222,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KORP opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.