WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $101,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $563,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.