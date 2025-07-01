Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $75,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.