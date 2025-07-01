Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $197.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

