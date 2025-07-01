Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $41,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nextdoor by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,967,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,999,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,884 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,696,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,343 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,082,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,609,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,258 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $635.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.16. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 36.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

