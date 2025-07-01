Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $86,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 705,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 30,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $39,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,642.78. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $28,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

