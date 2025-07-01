WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 116.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 54,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

