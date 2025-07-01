WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,192,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.2498 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

