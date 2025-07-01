WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,471,000. Finally, English Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $330.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.42. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

