US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This is an increase from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

