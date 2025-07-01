Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $138,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

